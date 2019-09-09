CLOSE
VaShawn Mitchell & Praise 106.1’s Maurette Brown Clark to Perform at 3rd Annual First Ladies Tea & Luncheon

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea Performers

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Award-winning gospel singer VaShawn Mitchell and Praise 106.1’s Maurette Brown Clark will serenade our first ladies at the 3rd Annual First Ladies Tea and Luncheon this October.

First Ladies Tea

