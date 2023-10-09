Baltimore County Public Schools To Host HBCU Fair This Saturday, Oct. 14

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Public Schools is set to host an HBCU fair this coming Saturday.

The fair is scheduled at New Town High School on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“While this college fair is open to all high school students, we are especially hopeful that seniors and their families will participate,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers (Yarbrough). “This fair is an outstanding opportunity for students to learn more about higher education options, whether or not they are focused on attending an HBCU.”

College admission representatives from more than 35 HBCUs will be in attendance.

Below are the schools:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Benedict College

Bennett College

Bethune-Cookman University

Bowie State University

Central State University

Claflin University

Clark Atlanta University

Coppin State University

Delaware State University

Dillard University

Elizabeth City State University

Florida A&M University

Florida Memorial University

Fort Valley State University

Hampton University

Harris-Stowe State University

Howard University

Langston University

Lincoln University of Pennsylvania

Morgan State University

North Carolina Central University

Norfolk State University

Shaw University

South Carolina State University

Spelman College

Stillman College

Tuskegee University

University of the District of Columbia

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

University of the Virgin Islands

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia State University

West Virginia University

Winston-Salem State University

Xavier University of Louisiana

Prospective students will be able to network, learn information about prospective schools, and participate in workshops.

Click here for more information.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Baltimore County Public Schools To Host HBCU Fair This Saturday, Oct. 14 appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore County Public Schools To Host HBCU Fair This Saturday, Oct. 14 was originally published on 92q.com