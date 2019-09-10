CLOSE
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For A Modern And On Trend Look

Alive and Olivia Nails

Source: Alice and Oliva NYFW Nails / Courtesy of KISS, Inc.

alice + olivia’s Spring/Summer 2020 presentation was a bright and bold world. Whether it was a field of lavender dreams or an orange dream of pop colors, we entered the fashion dreamscape of Stacey Bendet. The fashion designer stated, “When the colors are tight in a space, you exhale and tune into your own interior. I dream in color and these rooms are fashion dreams come to life.”

Alive and Olivia Nails

Source: Alice and Oliva NYFW Nails / Courtesy of KISS, Inc.

The Lead Manicurist for KISS Products, Inc. Gina Edwards created nail looks inspired by the collection. She shared, “I instantly felt transported to a dream land while creating looks for alice + olivia’s Spring 2020 Collection. I wanted to celebrate the fantasy feel of the collection with a fresh, whimsical take on classic nails.”

The nails were undoubtedly a French manicure in more of a modern day style. Edwards explained, “We really wanted to update the french because we know it’s trending once again ladies. We outlined the edges and we did a reverse french to make it feel fresh and updated.”

Keep on reading to learn how to recreate this pearl look as well as the reverse french using KISS products for your own affordable DIY manicure straight from the runway!

