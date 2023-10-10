Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-10-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Healthier You Coaching
Business Description: “Helping our community balance health and wellness one meal at a time, by getting ahead of and improving diabetes, obesity and heart disease.”
Business Website: https://healthieryoucoaching.com/
Get Your Body Back
Business Description: “Look better. Feel Better. Function better. Where Life Gets Better Together.”
Business Website: https://www.getyourbodybackwellnesscenter.com/
Amazing Décor Interior Aesthetics
Business Description: “ADIA, providing unique, classy and timeless Floral Design for any event, occasion, and home decor!”
Business Website: https://theamazingdecor.com/
