Kanye West Shares His Faith Journey At Sunday Service In Atlanta: “Jesus Christ Brought Me Closer To My Family”

Kanye West and his pop-up series of Sunday performances “Sunday Service” made their way to Atlanta over the weekend, drawing members and celebrity guests to Pastor Jamal H. Bryant‘s megachurch in Stonecrest.

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

West’s flavor of gospel performance have been geared towards providing twists to R&B favorites to make them more gospel-centered. An example? He and his choir flipped Ginuwine‘s “So Anxious” into a gospel song as well as “Father Stretch My Hands,” the song he sampled from Pastor T.L. Barrett as well as “How Excellent.”

When he took the microphone, West shared some of his faith journey, saying being closer to Jesus brought him closer to his family.

See Also: Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is King’ Due Out In September

“I’ve seen him work miracles in my life,” West said, also alluding to how the devil can lead one astray very easily and that having God in your corner is far greater than any award, any house, any car.

Around 600 people attended the event according to a New Birth spokesman, drawing star power such as T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” HarrisJermaine Dupri2 ChainzChris Tucker and Nelly.

“Kanye started this, I think, just to heal himself and it was a really personal thing … and it was just friends and family,” Kim Kardashian West told the cast of The View earlier this week about her husband’s journey. “And he has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ.”

 

Kanye West Shares His Faith Journey At Sunday Service In Atlanta: “Jesus Christ Brought Me Closer To My Family” was originally published on www.praisehouston.com

