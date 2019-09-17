Baltimore County Police found a body over the weekend that they believe might be 50-year-old Charla Melvin.

Melvin was reported missing on September 9th. Investigators suspect she was the victim of foul play after her cousin, Thomas Davis, Jr.’s body was found on September 10 in Eastwood Park. He apparently committed suicide.

“We continue to look at what the MO was leading up to the homicide,” Baltimore County Police Corporal Sean Vinson said. “But at this point, we do have evidence that there was some type of conflict between the cousin and Ms. Melvin.”

The body was found wrapped in blankets and plastic on the 2300 block of Hollins Street. Initial findings show the woman died from sharp-force trauma. The body is awaiting official identification via the medical examiner’s office.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Police Believe Body Found is 50-Year-Old Missing Woman was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: