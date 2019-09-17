CLOSE
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At 75

Journalist and author Cokie Roberts

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Cokie Roberts, the longtime ABC News political journalist has died due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75.

A pioneer for women in journalism, Roberts, whose full name was Mary Martha Corrine Morrison Claiborne Roberts, had a storied 40 plus year career in television, public radio, and publishing. She was beloved for her analysis of politics and policy around the D.C. Beltway, her numerous interviews and her long-standing support of the future journalists of America.

The daughter of longtime U.S. Representatives Hale Boggs and Lindy Boggs, Roberts was born on December 27, 1943 and got a birds-eye view to how politics work. The Boggs represented New Orleans for nearly five decades and in the 1970s, Roberts started as a foreign correspondent for CBS before moving to NPR in 1978 and finally landing at ABC in 1988 full-time, beginning as a contributor for This Week with David Brinkley.

As her role progressed, Roberts became ABC’s chief congressional analyst, anchored This Week with Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002 and was viewed as one of the smartest political commentators on television and radio.

For her books, her work covering Capitol Hill and more, Congress declared her a “Living Legend” in 2008. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Steven Roberts, her two children Lee and Rebecca, her six grandchildren and more.

“We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness,” her family said in a statement.

