Baltimore
Reported Explosion at the McDonogh School, Student Among the Injured

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

UPDATE 9/18/19 11:00 AM:

Baltimore Gas and Electric and Baltimore County Fire Department crews are on scene investigating the cause of the explosion at the McDonogh School.

It happened around 8:30 Wednesday morning. The smokestack is not connected to a classroom building at the school, but rather the Allan building, a maintenance building. There were some students and staff inside a nearby building at the time of the explosion.

A high school senior is among the injured after debris hit him in the leg. School has been dismissed for the day and all afternoon and evening activities are canceled.

ORIGINAL:

Baltimore County Fire Department responded Wednesday to a reported explosion at the McDonogh School.

Officials told CBS Baltimore two adults suffered non life-threatening injuries, and one child was also hurt.

The explosion reportedly happened at the smoke tower. Collapse team personnel with the fire department is evaluating the stability of the building.

Drivers should avoid McDonogh Road.

This is a developing story.

Reported Explosion at the McDonogh School, Student Among the Injured was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

