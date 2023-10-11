Listen Live
Local

Seventh Grader After Altercation With Baltimore City Public School Staff Member

Published on October 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

A seventh-grade BCPSS student was taken into custody on Wednesday after a loaded handgun was found in his possession.

According to reports from CBS Baltimore, the student attends Joseph C. Briscoe Academy.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Reports state the student left the school and returned with the gun after an altercation with a staff member. Baltimore City Schools Police were awaiting the student’s return to school after he said that he would return with a gun.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Stay with us for updates. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Seventh Grader After Altercation With Baltimore City Public School Staff Member appeared first on 92 Q.

Seventh Grader After Altercation With Baltimore City Public School Staff Member  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close