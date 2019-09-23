CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lecrae To Teach “Controlling The Narrative” Class At Stanford University 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Build Presents Lecrae Promoting His New Album 'All Things Work Together'

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

FLT INSIDE VOTING

Lecrae is taking his talents to Stanford! 

It was recently announced that the rapper will be teaching a six-week pop-out course at Stanford University called “Controlling The Narrative: Building a Legacy Through Film and Business.” He joins a teaching team that includes Brandon Middleton (technologist), Adam Thomason (documentary film), Seamus Harte (Stanford d.school visual designer) and Jeremy Utley (Stanford d.school systems designer). 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The course is scheduled to explore the stories of underrepresented minority youth through film and rich media. 

The school website describes what will be learned as this: 

You will gain an appreciation for someone who might have grown up a bit different than you with daily obstacles to overcome and hurdles to hop over (metaphorically and sometimes literally). You will use design thinking to help our next generation of leaders build self confidence, business/technical vocabulary, and a practical path for them to make a difference in their families, communities, narrative depiction of minorities, and the world. 

Class kicks off on September 30 for those who sign up! No credit will be given for the course. 

Lecrae To Teach “Controlling The Narrative” Class At Stanford University  was originally published on getuperica.com

LeCrae

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old…

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15…
09.23.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives…

  Inspirational artist Lecrae recently got baptized in the Jordan River.  He shared this monumental moment on his social media…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got…

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)”…
09.19.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.19.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.19.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…

Cokie Roberts, the longtime ABC News political journalist has died due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. A…
09.18.19
Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary &…

Mary Mary is going to be recognized for their contributions to gospel music in an upcoming award show! 
09.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close