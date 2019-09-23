CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

‘VeggieTales’ Creator Debuts New Bible For Kids

Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie Premiere

Source: Ed Rode / Getty

Phil Vischer, the creator behind the popular VeggieTales show and brand, created another new staple for kids: The Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids: The Gospel in 52 Five-Minute Bible Stories. 

FLT INSIDE VOTING

With the release, Vischer’s goal is to help kids better understand God’s word and learn how to apply it to their lives. 

“When we teach kids the Bible, either we do one of two things: we hand them a whole full text Bible and they drown, they never make it past Leviticus, or we give them things that are so abbreviated, they’re just little snapshots of Bible stories, that don’t have the connective tissue that makes the Bible one cohesive story,” he said. “Kids want to be part of a big story. That’s why we love Star Wars, it’s why we love Lord of the Rings. It’s why they love Harry Potter. They want to be part of a big story.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

In addition to his new kid’s Bible, Vischer recently teamed up with the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) and Big Idea Content Group to relaunch VeggieTales this fall.

“These all new episodes will re-introduce VeggieTales to existing fans and remind new ones the importance of presenting biblical values through high-quality children’s entertainment.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

‘VeggieTales’ Creator Debuts New Bible For Kids was originally published on getuperica.com

VeggieTales

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old…

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15…
09.23.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives…

  Inspirational artist Lecrae recently got baptized in the Jordan River.  He shared this monumental moment on his social media…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got…

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)”…
09.19.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.19.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.19.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…

Cokie Roberts, the longtime ABC News political journalist has died due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. A…
09.18.19
Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary &…

Mary Mary is going to be recognized for their contributions to gospel music in an upcoming award show! 
09.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close