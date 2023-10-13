Teen Charged In Morgan State University Campus Shooting, Second Suspect Identified

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police announced Friday that a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of five people on the campus of Morgan State University last week. A second suspect has also been identified.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released due to his age, is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder. Baltimore Police said he was arrested Thursday in Washington D.C.

Police also released an image of 18-year-old Jovan Williams, who is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Police said Williams is considered “armed and dangerous,” and asks anyone who comes in contact with him to call 911 immediately.

“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” said BPD Commissioner Richard Worley. “We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

Washington D.C. Metro police and Federal law enforcement agencies helped Baltimore police identify and locate the suspects from surveillance video obtained during the shooting.

A $9,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest concerning the shooting.

Anyone with further information in the shooting is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Tips can remain anonymous.

