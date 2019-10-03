This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down a full body workout that consists of four rounds of the following:

10 Plank/Dumbbell Roll/In Out Pike 15 Down and Up Plank 25 Mountain Climbers 10 Shoulder Push Ups

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Full Body Workout [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

dawnstrozier Posted October 3, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: