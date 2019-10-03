CLOSE
Baltimore
Tired of Traffic On The Bay Bridge? Help Is On The Way!

Thanksgiving Car Travel Expected To Reach Highest Levels Since 2005

For two years, drivers are going to have to deal with traffic that is more than the norm on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, due to a two-year, $27 million bridge project. State transportation officials have decided to being using a new alternative to ease commuters’ frustrations and alleviate backups.

Starting Thursday, the Bay Bridge toll plaza will collect cashless tolls from noon until 10 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. Drivers paying cash will go through the toll plaza without stopping and the state will take a picture of each vehicle’s license plate and send each driver a bill for $4. This is much like that has been done on other highways throughout the country.

Also on Thursdays and Fridays weather permitting, the Maryland Transportation Authority will impose two-way operations on the bridge, allowing drivers to travel east and west on the westbound span at reduced speeds.

    

