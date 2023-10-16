How To Get Clear On What You Really Want | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Get Clear On What You Really Want”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I recently shared that we are now in a party year where we decide we can make the rest of the year the best of the year it’s up to us. I shared that I have learned that Scripture is true, that when you write the vision and you make it plain, it has a tremendous, tremendous impact on you running the race and having greater success to write. The vision means to set goals and write them and then they will help you to keep you focused and moving forward. So here’s the tip that you can use to help you focus.

Ask 4 questions. Yeah, #1. What do I want? Then ask, what am I doing to get what I want? Then after you ask that and and answer that, then ask what more could I do to get what I want? And what number four? What must I stop doing in order to get what I want? Answer those questions and you will be clearer on your goals and objectives. You can, when you think you can.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com

