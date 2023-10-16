A Baltimore teen is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a 12-year-old during a high school football game last month.
According to Baltimore Police, on Sept. 1, shots were fired across the street from Dunbar High during the school’s first football game of the season against Loyola Blakefield.
A 12-year-old victim was struck and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
Detectives were able to connect a 15-year-old to the shooting.
Police said the teen was already in custody on unrelated gun charges. At this time, a motive has not been revealed.
The post Baltimore Teen Accused Of Shooting 12-Year-Old During Dunbar High School Football Game appeared first on 92 Q.
