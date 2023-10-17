We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar
Business Description: “Hillsmere were it feels like home!”
Business Website: IG -hillsmererestaurant_bar FB Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar
Level Higher Hauling & Junk Removal
Business Description: “Call us for hauling and junk removal service that’s a level higher than the rest.”
Business Website: https://levelhigherhauling.com/
Charlotte B. Closet
Business Description: “This is not your ordinary Thrift Store.”
Business Website: https://charlottebcloset.com/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-17-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
