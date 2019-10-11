A pretrial hearing was held Friday in the case of the man charged with killing five people at the Capital Gazette News paper last year.

The judge and attorneys discussed questions potential jurors will be asked during jury selection.

See Also: Pool of 300 Possible Jurors Questioned Friday in Capital Gazette Shooting Case

More than 300 potential jurors came to an Annapolis, Maryland, court last month to complete a questionnaire intended to help narrow the pool of potential jurors.

The alleged shooter, Jared Ramos, has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible, Maryland’s version of an insanity plea.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Jury Selection to Be Discussed in Capital Gazette Newspaper Shooting Case was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: