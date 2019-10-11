CLOSE
Baltimore
Jury Selection to Be Discussed in Capital Gazette Newspaper Shooting Case

Capital Gazette

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A pretrial hearing was held Friday in the case of the man charged with killing five people at the Capital Gazette News paper last year.

The judge and attorneys discussed questions potential jurors will be asked during jury selection.

More than 300 potential jurors came to an Annapolis, Maryland, court last month to complete a questionnaire intended to help narrow the pool of potential jurors.

The alleged shooter, Jared Ramos, has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible, Maryland’s version of an insanity plea.

Source: CBS Baltimore

