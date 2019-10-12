CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

These Hilariously Honest Tweets Prove Nobody Cares About Columbus Day

American Flag

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty

Columbus Day is one of those holidays where you’re not sure which institutions are open or closed — but you do know that it’s one of those weird American moments that should not be celebrated.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

Leave it Twitter to keep it all the way trill about  Christopher Columbus  — you know, the guy who took full responsibility for discovering a continent that already had people on it — and all the reasons why we shouldn’t be celebrating his life.  Especially in 2019:

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

For people of color, we usually disagree when it comes to most things. But for Columbus Day, we can all agree that it’s foolishness.

Fortunately, the majority of the country is starting to realize it too. On Tuesday, The DC Council voted to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

CNN reports:

Councilmember David Grosso proposed the “Indigenous Peoples’ Day Emergency Declaration Act of 2019.” Grosso has championed the bill for the past five years in efforts to honor indigenous people and their contributions.

So with that being said, to heck with Columbus Day this year, and every year.

And remember, the only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace. Hit the flip for tweets that proves no one cares about Columbus Day.

These Hilariously Honest Tweets Prove Nobody Cares About Columbus Day  was originally published on globalgrind.com

columbus day , Inde

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
These Hilariously Honest Tweets Prove Nobody Cares About…

Columbus Day is one of those holidays where you’re not sure which institutions are open or closed — but you…
10.14.19
‘Racist’ Christian TV Station Slammed Over ‘Pimp’ And…

Black religious leaders boycott after accusing a network owner of racism.
10.10.19
Walking On Water: $3,000 ‘Jesus Shoes’ Filled With…

Brooklyn-based brand MSHF is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, “walking on water.”
10.10.19
A Colorado Pastor Shot & Killed By His…

Sad news out of Colorado as members of the Lord’s Vineyard Fellowship Church in Pueblo, Colorado are mourning the loss…
10.10.19
All The Times Chick-Fil-A Was A Strange &…

Chick-Fil-A has always been known to set themselves apart from their fast food competitors. For starters, it’s a Christian-based company…
10.10.19
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas By Stella…

The ad campaign features British boxer and breast cancer survivor Michele Aboro.
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Jimmy Carter Injured Getting Dressed For Church [VIDEO]

Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former president, is recovering on-the-go after a fall he made while getting ready for church.
10.09.19
Students At Evangelical Gordon College Awarded $75.5 Million…

Students at Gordon College’s financial burdens will be lifted a little as a $75.5 million donation was gifted to the…
10.09.19
Bella Thorne, Tim Tebow And Geoffrey Zakarian On 'Extra'
Tim Tebow Surprises Inmates at Maximum-Security Prison [Video]

Inmates at a maximum-security prison in Texas were treated to a surprise visit last week from former NFL quarterback Tim…
10.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close