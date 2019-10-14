CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Wooden Cross Made From Titanic Wreckage Up For Auction

Decades ago, Samuel Smith — a carpenter who helped recover bodies after the Titanic wreck in 1912 — collected some wood from the debris and made a wooden cross to honor the passengers who died when the ship hit an iceberg. 

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Smith’s family kept the cross, but now it’s up for auction at Henry Aldrige and Son in Devizes, Wiltshire for an estimated $14,755 to $22,132. 

FLT INSIDE VOTING

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“The cross made from wreck wood from Titanic is without doubt one of the most powerful and emotive pieces of memorabilia of its type I have ever auctioned,” auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said, according to the Belfast Telegraph. “The provenance is fantastic, we literally know the timeline of where this has been since [the beginning].”

The Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. It was a tragedy that took the lives of 1,517 people. 

ALSO TRENDING:

Wooden Cross Made From Titanic Wreckage Up For Auction  was originally published on getuperica.com

titanic

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Boycott Of The Word Network Called For After…

The Word Network CEO Kevin Adell is under fire after sharing a racially insensitive meme to his Black pastor friend,…
10.15.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…

34-year-old Aaron York Dean is behind bars this evening, hours after he resigned as a member of the Fort Worth Police Department.…
10.15.19
Wooden Cross Made From Titanic Wreckage Up For…

Decades ago, Samuel Smith — a carpenter who helped recover bodies after the Titanic wreck in 1912 — collected some…
10.15.19
These Hilariously Honest Tweets Prove Nobody Cares About…

Columbus Day is one of those holidays where you’re not sure which institutions are open or closed — but you…
10.14.19
‘Racist’ Christian TV Station Slammed Over ‘Pimp’ And…

Black religious leaders boycott after accusing a network owner of racism.
10.10.19
Walking On Water: $3,000 ‘Jesus Shoes’ Filled With…

Brooklyn-based brand MSHF is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, “walking on water.”
10.10.19
A Colorado Pastor Shot & Killed By His…

Sad news out of Colorado as members of the Lord’s Vineyard Fellowship Church in Pueblo, Colorado are mourning the loss…
10.10.19
All The Times Chick-Fil-A Was A Strange &…

Chick-Fil-A has always been known to set themselves apart from their fast food competitors. For starters, it’s a Christian-based company…
10.10.19
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas By Stella…

The ad campaign features British boxer and breast cancer survivor Michele Aboro.
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close