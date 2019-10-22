CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kanye May Have To Konsult Kim Kardashian – He Loses Battle To Trademark ‘Sunday Service’

Kanye West In The White House

Source: Consolidated News Pictures / Getty

Kanye West may need to konsult his wife Kim Kardashian. The Chicago born rapper filed to register ‘Sunday Service’ on July 19 to use in the retail and apparel space for shoes, tops, pants, dresses, jackets, loungewear, scarves, and socks. The filing was done by Mascotte Holding, the company that helped West trade “Yeezus,” “Yeezy,” “Donda,” “Kanye West,” amongst other names for business and profit purposes.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Sunday Service is Kanye West’s latest endeavor. It’s a weekly gathering (on Sunday) of artists and celebrities with a choir singing popular songs in a gospel like manner. In April, Kanye West performed Sunday Service at Coachella and sold religious themed apparel at exorbitant prices. Shortly after (most likely after seeing how lucrative it was), he filed to trademark the phrase. Since then, he has taken the show on the road and is performing Sunday Service in Chicago, Detroit, D.C., Dayton, Ohio, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Cody, Wyoming.

He performed at Howard University Homecoming and told the crowd, “I was in debt, I was in the mental hospital, I was canceled but the power belongs to God. As we stand here right in the yard of Howard University, does this look like canceled to you?”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has rejected Kanye West’s application to register the name ‘Sunday Service.’ It’s not for religious reasons, but actually because the trademark and title was claimed back in 2015 by a man who used the name for his event company.

All is not lost, he can still fight the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office decision or even buy out the name/trademark from the original owner.

If he doesn’t get the name, what do you think he should do? Sound off in the comment section.

Kanye May Have To Konsult Kim Kardashian – He Loses Battle To Trademark ‘Sunday Service’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kanye West

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Micah and Heidi Stampley Mourns The Lost of…

(ATLANTA, GA) October 22, 2019 – It is with a heavy heart that the Stampley family would like to announce the…
10.23.19
Report: Pastors of Larger Churches Are More Likely…

A new study by LifeWay Research found that pastors of larger churches are more likely to invest in counseling and…
10.21.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…

Alicia Garza, Al Sharpton and more are speaking out against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…

Wypipo, pay attention.
10.21.19
Woman In Pastor David E. Wilson’s Alleged Sex…

The scandal continues...
10.21.19
Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready…

Pastor Mark Burns hit a new low.
10.18.19
7 items
Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic…

See photos from their born-again experience inside… 
10.21.19
Aveda Salon Charged A Curly Haired Customer A…

Isn't that discrimination?
10.18.19
Author Alice Walker Responds To Homophobic Actress Fired…

The icon behind the franchise has a message for Oluwaseyi "Semi" Omooba.
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…

Tarana Burke addresses Aziz Ansari, Louis C.K. and comedians who joke about sexual assault like Dave Chappelle.
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close