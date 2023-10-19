Secret Deodorant Launches ‘Secret U’ To Help Women Achieve Financial Wellness

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Secret Deodorant is helping women take control of their finances and pursue financial wellness with access to various resources through their “Secret U” initiative.

According to research on Brookings.edu, Black and Hispanic women generally have higher unmet financial needs, more student loan debt, and are more likely to struggle financially while in school. Secret Deodorant is taking action during this Financial Planning Month (October) by helping ladies tackle the mental health implications of financial stress head-on. The “Secret U” initiative is an educational platform that supports young women at the start of their independent financial journeys. The program provides foundational tools with free worksheets and video tutorials from highly renowned financial experts.

“As part of Secret’s continued efforts to uplift women, we hope to spark a conversation about financial well-being and provide tools for financial literacy and education,” said Kate DiCarlo, Senior Communications Director, Personal Care Portfolio, Procter & Gamble. “Secret is proud to partner with a diverse group of women to lend their financial expertise to this initiative.”

Secret’s financial wellness initiative kicked off last Spring with its financial advisory board launch at the New York Stock Exchange. This month, the brand launched “Secret U” at universities in Texas. They also collaborated with Open Path Psychotherapy Collective (an organization that provides young women access to affordable mental health care) by sponsoring thousands of subscriptions for young women to help them have a less stressful financial future.

The initiative also aims to reach young women through #SecretMoneyMoves, a series of financial literacy social posts that address financial concerns, like creating a budget, negotiating your first salary, understanding your credit score, etc.

For more information, click here.

