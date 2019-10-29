CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Former Baltimore Police Spokesman T.J. Smith is Running For Mayor

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

Former Baltimore police and Baltimore County spokesman T.J. Smith is running for mayor.

He made the announcement Tuesday, changing his Twitter bio to “Candidate for Mayor of #Baltimore.”

Smith’s campaign slogan appears to be “Think Different,” and he says he is running for mayor as a way of giving back to the city he says he loves.

“I’ve spent my life loving the City of Baltimore,” He said on his website. “From attending our city schools, to cheering on the Ravens and Orioles, to the work I’ve done with Moms Demand Action before and after the shooting death of my brother. Nothing matters more to me than the safety and vitality of our communities and the future of our children – including my own son. I want to take everything I’ve learned throughout my career, both in and outside of our city, to finally change things for the better.”

He joins a race that already includes current Mayor Jack Young.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Former Baltimore Police Spokesman T.J. Smith is Running For Mayor  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore , T.J. Smith

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Press Room
Lecrae, Singer Natalie Grant & More Join Kirk…

Several more gospel artists and members of the contemporary christian industry have joined Kirk Franklin’s boycott of TBN, the Gospel…
10.30.19
Homegoing Arrangements Announced For Industry Executive, Bobby Burwell

Robert “Bobby” Burwell, CEO of REBII Entertainment Company passed away Friday, October 25th.  Bobby was a major fixture in the…
10.30.19
Kirk Franklin Takes Action Against TBN and The…

  Kirk Franklin, broke his silence today on social media about the blantant disrespect that he has encountered at the…
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday. The possible bomb threat was…
10.28.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…

While some Kanye West fans are still waiting for Jesus Is King, one particular Kanye fan is more than welcome to see…
10.28.19
Prayers Up: TobyMac’s Son, Truitt McKeehan Passed Away,…

  Christian rapper TobyMac’s oldest child has died suddenly, a representative confirmed, but few details about the death were released…
10.25.19
Micah and Heidi Stampley Mourns The Lost of…

(ATLANTA, GA) October 22, 2019 – It is with a heavy heart that the Stampley family would like to announce the…
10.23.19
Report: Pastors of Larger Churches Are More Likely…

A new study by LifeWay Research found that pastors of larger churches are more likely to invest in counseling and…
10.21.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…

Alicia Garza, Al Sharpton and more are speaking out against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…

Wypipo, pay attention.
10.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close