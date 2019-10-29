Homegoing Arrangements Announced For Industry Executive, Bobby Burwell

Robert “Bobby” Burwell, CEO of REBII Entertainment Company passed away Friday, October 25th. Bobby was a major fixture in the DC Entertainment Community. From, the gospel community to R&B and Hip-Hop, Bobby made a strong impact in the DMV and abroad.

As a sought after musician, Bobby played for various churches around the DMV. He also mentored groomed and often employed upcoming musicians. In radio, he served as Morning Show Producer and Promotions Coordinator. In his latest endeavors, he served as Promoter and artist manager, overseeing and nurturing the career of his son, upcoming artist Tre Burwell.

A full obituary is forthcoming. However, full information on his homegoing services has been released.

Cheryl Jackson Posted October 29, 2019

