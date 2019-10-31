CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
HomeSound Of Praise With Maurette

SOP Memory Scripture Of The Week – Isaiah 43:19

Open Bible on Gold Background

Source: duckycards / Getty

Every week at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark we are memorizing scripture!

Here is this weeks scripture:

Isaiah 43:19 (KUV) – Behold, I will do a new thing; not it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

isaiah 43:19 , sop memory scripture

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Press Room
Lecrae, Singer Natalie Grant & More Join Kirk…

Several more gospel artists and members of the contemporary christian industry have joined Kirk Franklin’s boycott of TBN, the Gospel…
10.30.19
Homegoing Arrangements Announced For Industry Executive, Bobby Burwell

Robert “Bobby” Burwell, CEO of REBII Entertainment Company passed away Friday, October 25th.  Bobby was a major fixture in the…
10.30.19
Kirk Franklin Takes Action Against TBN and The…

  Kirk Franklin, broke his silence today on social media about the blantant disrespect that he has encountered at the…
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday. The possible bomb threat was…
10.28.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…

While some Kanye West fans are still waiting for Jesus Is King, one particular Kanye fan is more than welcome to see…
10.28.19
Prayers Up: TobyMac’s Son, Truitt McKeehan Passed Away,…

  Christian rapper TobyMac’s oldest child has died suddenly, a representative confirmed, but few details about the death were released…
10.25.19
Micah and Heidi Stampley Mourns The Lost of…

(ATLANTA, GA) October 22, 2019 – It is with a heavy heart that the Stampley family would like to announce the…
10.23.19
Report: Pastors of Larger Churches Are More Likely…

A new study by LifeWay Research found that pastors of larger churches are more likely to invest in counseling and…
10.21.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…

Alicia Garza, Al Sharpton and more are speaking out against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…

Wypipo, pay attention.
10.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close