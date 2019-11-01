Praise 106.1 Great Thanksgiving Give Back 2019

CLOSE
365 days a year, you give back to us Baltimore, by listening and making us your favorite station! And now that the holidays are almost here, it’s our turn to give back to B’more with our annual “Praise 106.1 Great Thanksgiving Give Back”…brought to you by Antwerpen Volkswagen!  Look for us at locations all across Baltimore in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving to drop off your donations of non-perishable food items.  All of your donations will help feed hundreds of local families in need this Thanksgiving and beyond!  See below for a complete list of drop off locations, or stop by Antwerpen Volkswagen in Pasadena anytime!

List of Donation Locations

  • Saturday, November 2nd from 12p-2p at Weis Markets, 9251 Lakeside Blvd. in Owings Mills
  • Monday, November 4th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road
  • Wednesday, November 6th from 4p-6p at Antwerpen Volkswagen, 8065 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena
  • Friday, November 8th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road
  • Saturday, November 9th from 12p-2p at Weis Markets, 1080 Maiden Choice Lane in Catonsville
  • Monday, November 11th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road
  • Tuesday, November 12th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue
  • Wednesday, November 13th from 4p-6p at Antwerpen Volkswagen, 8065 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena
  • Thursday, November 14th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue
  • Monday, November 18th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road
  • Tuesday, November 19th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue
  • Wednesday, November 20th from 4p-6p at Antwerpen Volkswagen, 8065 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena
  • Thursday, November 21st from 4p-6p at Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue

FINAL DAY TO DONATE: Friday, November 22nd from 10a-7p at Walmart in Owings Mills and Walmart in Towson

