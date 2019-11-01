Praise 106.1 Great Thanksgiving Give Back 2019

365 days a year, you give back to us Baltimore, by listening and making us your favorite station! And now that the holidays are almost here, it’s our turn to give back to B’more with our annual “Praise 106.1 Great Thanksgiving Give Back”…brought to you by Antwerpen Volkswagen! Look for us at locations all across Baltimore in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving to drop off your donations of non-perishable food items. All of your donations will help feed hundreds of local families in need this Thanksgiving and beyond! See below for a complete list of drop off locations, or stop by Antwerpen Volkswagen in Pasadena anytime!

List of Donation Locations

Saturday, November 2nd from 12p-2p at Weis Markets, 9251 Lakeside Blvd. in Owings Mills

Monday, November 4 th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road

Wednesday, November 6 th from 4p-6p at Antwerpen Volkswagen, 8065 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena

Friday, November 8 th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road

Saturday, November 9th from 12p-2p at Weis Markets, 1080 Maiden Choice Lane in Catonsville

Monday, November 11 th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road

Tuesday, November 12 th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue

Wednesday, November 13 th from 4p-6p at Antwerpen Volkswagen, 8065 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena

Thursday, November 14 th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue

Monday, November 18 th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road

Tuesday, November 19 th from 4p-6p at Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue

Wednesday, November 20 th from 4p-6p at Antwerpen Volkswagen, 8065 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena

Thursday, November 21st from 4p-6p at Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue

FINAL DAY TO DONATE: Friday, November 22nd from 10a-7p at Walmart in Owings Mills and Walmart in Towson

Also On Praise 106.1: