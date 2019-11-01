5 Korean Beauty Tips You Should Add To Your Skincare Routine

When it comes to treating African American skin, there are not too many beauty treatments that can give our skin the TLC that it needs. Whether you’re working with normal, oily, combination, dry or sensitive skin, finding the right products and tips for application is the key for healthy, radiant skin. And with K-Beauty, there are some tips that will do our skin justice.

If you’re unfamiliar with K-Beauty aka Korean beauty, the trend has been a hot topic within the beauty world. Loved by many for its ability to treat a wide array of skincare issues such as scars, wrinkles, acne, dryness and many more. While the Korean beauty trend is all about layering and using fresh products, the results are enough for many people to take a second look at their current skin care routine.

If you’re in need of a revamped skincare routine or just looking for better ways to take care of your skin, simply put, K-Beauty is where it’s at. Keep reading for 5 Korean beauty tips that will transform your skin.

1.Grab a charcoal sheet mask.

While most people believe that charcoal is reserved for oily skin types, using the ingredient in your face masks regimen can upgrade your skin. See, charcoal detoxes and exfoliates your skin–the perfect remedy for stressed skin. I like to use the Palmers Coconut Charcoal Maks ($3.99, Palmers.com).

2. Apply a facial essence.

If you ask modern Korean women, all women should have a skin care essnece in their beauty routine. This product deeply hydrates the skin and preps your skin to receive additional skincare products like facial moisturizer for the maximum level of hydration. Personally, I believe nothing beats Tatcha The Essence Plumping Skin Softener ($95.00, Tatcha.com). Although its a little bit on the pricey side, when it comes to your skin you deserve the best, even if you have to spend a little extra.

3. Give your face a steam massage.

Massaging naturally increases circulation to give your skin a natural and radiant tone. The steam helps your skin further remove impurities to give your skin a deep clean with ease. Feel free to take your massage to the next level with an oil cleanser for extra hydration.

4. Double cleanse your skin.

One cleansing session is simply not enough to remove all the dirt and grime from your skin. Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup, sunscreen and other impurities like the Pure Tropix Purifying Honey Oil Cleanser ($24.99, Puretropix.com). This gentle cleanser is made with all natural ingredients to gently remove impurities while nourishing the skin for a fresh feel. Follow up with a foaming cleanser to give your pores a deep clean. I’m a huge fan of the Ole Henriksen The Clean Truth Foaming Cleanser ($30.00, Sephora.com). perfect for all skin types, this antioxidant face wash helps to reveal smooth and supple skin.

5. Apply sunscreen.

One of the easiest ways to ruin your skin is failure to wear sunscreen everyday. The sun’s UV rays can speed up signs if aging and lead to skin cancer. The FDA recommends using a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 for proper protection. I play no games when it comes to my skin so I use the Cetaphil Daily Moisturizer SPF 50 ($17.05, Amazon.com). You can never be too safe!

