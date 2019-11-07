Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Being called to become a leader is not always glamorous. It causes us to examine our fears. But, when God calls you into your purpose, he will equip you with the tools to forge ahead toward your destiny. Erica Campbell explains in today’s Faith Walking.

Faith Walking: Rise Up & Accept the Call on Your Life [Video]

tkminspired Posted November 7, 2019

