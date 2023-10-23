Faith Is A Work As Well As A Way | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Tough Times Don’t Last, But Tough People Do”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We know that faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen yet. We often forget that faith is not just the now, but it also is a verb. In other words, it is a concept that it knows action in order to turn your setbacks into comebacks, incredible comebacks. You not only have to have faith, but you also need to move and act faithfully with faithful courage. You will have setbacks that will knock you down. You know, you must have faith and saved your way. On off that canvas and safer way on the wind and keep this in mind that faith is like a muscle and the more you act and move in faith, the stronger that muscle gets. Keep it in faith. The bigger the mouths you will be able to move with great faith. I’m telling you you can cause you believe you can and then you act on it.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

