Roommate, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Alexis Crawford Death

Alexis Crawford

Barron Brantley and his girlfriend Jordyn Jones have been charged in the killing of Clark Atlanta University student and Jones’ roommate Alexis Crawford, days after Crawford reported Brantley for unwanted kissing and touching.

One of the pair led investigators to the body of the missing 21-year-old CAU student in a Dekalb County park on Friday. A medical examiner concluded that Crawford died of asphyxiation.

“I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending,” Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said, addressing her words to Crawford’s family.

Crawford was reported missing on October 30, days after she filed the report against Brantley. She and Jones were “not on speaking terms” according to the report for an unrelated incident. Crawford had also begun sleeping on the couch as opposed to her bedroom since the incident with Brantley where Jones said she later discovered Crawford with “cut panties.”

Brantley denied sleeping with Crawford but Crawford reported that Brantley had kissed her neck and grabbed her shoulder at a party, mistaking her for his girlfriend.

