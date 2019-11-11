Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Come with the confidence of knowing God is in your corner.

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell wants us to truly understand how having faith can transform your life. Press play above for the full message!

Ericaism: Getting to Know God Better [Video]

tkminspired Posted 17 hours ago

