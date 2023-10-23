Hanifa Bridal Is A Real-Life Black Bride Mood Board

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Hanifa has re-imagined what bridal fashion means for all the girlies looking to make a statement on their special day. The Black woman-owned brand, seen on celebrities such as Serayah, Coco Jones, Gabrielle Union, Megan The Stallion, and Cardi B, premiered its debut wedding collection on Sunday, October 14.

HelloBeautiful was on site to get a first look at pieces while chatting with designer Anifa Mvuemba about the inspiring presentation. Scroll for more details from Hanifa’s love and fashion-filled event. And, get your mood board pins, screenshots, and saves ready.

The show space was breathtaking, with monochromatic white as the inspiration and color. No detail was left unchecked, from the white flowers lining the runway and tables to the matching curtains gracing the ceiling and walls.

Hanifa’s premiere bridal showcase was held in multiple spaces throughout the Salamander Resort, one of the DMV’s most sought-after wedding venues. (It is important to note the Salamander Resorts are owned by a Black woman, Sheila Johnson). Mvuemba wanted to give attendees – including social media influencers, fashion and wedding industry insiders, and future and former brides – an authentic wedding experience.

Hanifa’s bridal showcase gives major “I do” vibes.

Upon entering the ornately decorated venue, Hanifa staff directed guests to a cocktail hour. While hair stylists and Fashion Fair makeup artists put the final touches on models, guests enjoyed drinks from Black woman-owned wine brand the McBride Sisters and created white flower bouquets at design stations.

After cocktail hour, attendees traveled outside for the runway main event. Event ushers, rocking light pink Hanifa jumpsuits, directed guests to their seats in monochromatic white chairs. Attendees were sat on either side of a long white runway with a Hanifa logo background and tent-wide flower display.

Mvuemba, a new mommy and wife-to-be, presented models of all shapes, ages, ethnicities, and sizes. Pieces included exaggerated princess ball gowns, feather boa lingerie, sleek suits, molded waist and shoulder silhouettes, and nude-shade couture. The complete collection had 32 total garments.

Hanifa Bridal offers garments for brides throughout their marital journey.

Mvuemba used her current wedding planning experience- when not arduously working on expanding her brand – to influence the new line. Her goal was to create pieces for all stages of a bride.

The 32-year-old shared, “I’ve already started planning for my wedding, and that helped in designing the pieces, you know? Like she needs a fashion look. She needs a lingerie piece. She needs a reception piece. you get what I’m saying? It’s going to be like a one-stop shop.”

Attendees witnessed the designer reflected in each garment that flowed, sparkled, or twirled down the runway. Check out featured runway looks on our social media capture.

Hanifa Bridal is a dream come true for designer Anifa Mvuemba.

Mvuemba sat with HB and other reporters before the start of her showcase. Inspired after meeting Salamander owner Johnson earlier in the day, Mveumba told reporters that designing a couture bridal line was always something she envisioned. But it took time to get there.

“When I started, because I am self-taught, I didn’t really know how to sew. But the experience I have been able to gain over the years, just learning, like I am always a student. In any room I go, you’re not going to see me being the loudest person in the room. I am going to be in the corner. And I am going to be observing every single person in the room,” Mvuemba shared while sitting in a floor-length red blazer dress.

She added, “I had to go through twelve years of Hanifa to get to this point.”

The designer joins a short list of Black women bridal designers, including Leah Langley-McClean, elleNelle Bridal, Stephanie White, Odylyne the Ceremony, and Andrea Pitter, Pantora Bridal.

Beyond the glitz, glamour, and fashion of the premiere event, Mvuemba sent a much-needed message to the fashion world that many will vow not to forget. Not only did she manifest and realize a personal dream to expand her highly successful brand into bridal, but she proved that every woman can – and should – look and feel her best at her wedding.

Speaking candidly about her personal journey, Mvuemba said, “When it comes to the whole marriage thing, I think there is something really important about loving yourself first, too. Because once you get into that space and you start having babies, I just had a baby, you know, a lot of things shift. So I want the bride to look into the mirror and be like, wow, this is me. I am who I am before I get married.”

Hanifa Bridal officially on October 27 at Hanifa.co.

