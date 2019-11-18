Yolanda Adams is honored at the 2019 Soul Train Awards with the coveted Lady of Soul Award. Kirk Franklin presented his friend with the award and everyone from Monica to Pattie Labelle gave tribute to who BET labled the Queen of Gospel, Yolanda Adams. Yolanda did her own musical tribute by singing some major hits from her music catalog. No one does it like Yolanda Adams! Check it out:

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Yolanda Adams Wins The Lady of Soul At The 2019 Soul Train Awards [Video] was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted 21 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: