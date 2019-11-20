CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s Hair Fell Out

The reality star went on a recent episode of"Personal Injury Court" to share her story of how a bad dye job caused her to go bald.

Tami Roman Bald Personal Injury Court

Source: Personal Injury Court / Personal Injury Court

 

Poor Tami Roman!

The Basketball Wives reality star has suffered some pretty serious hair loss, but she’s not going down without a fight. She’s hitting back by sharing her story.

On the Nov. 19 episode of Personal Injury Court, the 49-year-old opened up to Judge Gino Brogdon, telling him that a hair color mishap caused a scalp infection that led to her tresses falling out.

“Oh chile [sic], let me tell you,” the Bonnet Chronicles Queen says.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“I’ve dyed my hair most of my life because I greyed early. So, I went to my stylist and I said, ‘I want you to take my hair to platinum blonde,’ and he said, ‘You know, it’s going to be difficult.’ And I said, ‘I still want it.’ And, six weeks later, all the hair fell out. I wanted what I wanted and now I’m bald.”

That’s out of nowhere Tami snatches her wig off her head to reveal super short platinum blonde fade with (gasp)…bald sides!

“OK. You’re gonna get what you want,” she quips.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Chile, take a look at this clip:

 

Now, back in September, we knew something was going on when she shared a picture of herself on social media with a short blond teeny weeny afro.

“Went from black to blonde, lost a lot but it’s just hair,” she captioned in a photo of herself looking pretty amazing.

“I’m taking this opportunity to start over…natural hair journey begins!”

 

 

Now while Tami wasn’t suing anyone, the woman who was, Tracy Adams, not only got her day in court but some justice too! Due to her severe hair loss due to botched extensions, the judge ruled in her favor against Cheryl “The Weaving Queen” Brown.

Brown was ordered to pay $480,000 for her past medical bills, future treatment and for her pain and suffering.

Ladies, please be careful out there in these weave streets!

Unsung Cruise

Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s Hair Fell Out  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tami Roman

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Teen Girl Arrested For Plotting Mass Shooting At…

A potential mass shooting at a predominantly black church has been avoided thanks to authorities. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that…
11.19.19
Black Friday Alternative, “Bless Friday,” To Celebrate 10…

Black Friday normally kicks off the Christmas season with shopping, but for the past 10 years, churches and Christians in…
11.19.19
Uh, How? Akon Says Kanye West Running For…

He defends the rapper on 'The Real'.
11.19.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.16.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.16.19
Top 10 Cities Where The Most Generous Practicing…

Where do generous Christians live? Barna Group has identified a top 10!
11.14.19
When I Was Younger: How Travis Greene Learned…

When Travis Greene was younger, he loved watching Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, never let go of his favorite stuffed animal…
11.13.19
New Research Shows Fewer Americans Believe In God

New research from Gallup says only 64 percent of Americans believe in God. This new percentage comes a decade after…
11.13.19
Kevin Hart Gives Glory To God At People’s…

Kevin Hart appeared at the People’s Choice Awards, it marks the first time he has appeared in public since a serious…
11.13.19
Rapper Trina Says Customer Called Her Racial Slur…

The Baddest B***** wasn’t feeling a customer during a heated exchange in a Florida Wal-Mart. According to reports, rapper Trina…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close