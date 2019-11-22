CLOSE
Student And Staff Member Confrontation At Owings Mills High

Baltimore County police and school officials are investigating a violent confrontation between a student and staff members.

A communications specialist with County Schools says the physical altercation occurred at Owings Mills High Thursday afternoon.

 

