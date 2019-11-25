CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
SOP Memory Scripture For The Week – Haggai 2:9

Every day at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark we are memorizing scripture!

Here is this week’s scripture:

Haggai 2:9 (KJV) – The glory of this latter house shall be greater than of the former, saith the Lord of hosts: and in this place will I give peace, saith the Lord of hosts.

    

