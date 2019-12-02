This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier shows us how to cut back fat doing a Low Back Row with the TRX Straps.
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Shows Us Four Lower Body Moves To Tone Up Your Body [VIDEO]
- Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Workout For Our Core [VIDEO]
- Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Plank Abs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Low Back Row [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com