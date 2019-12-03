CLOSE
Baltimore
Mayor Young Warns of White Vans Abducting Women, Police Dispute Those Claims

Mayor Jack Young

Baltimore police are refuting reports that a white van is driving around looking to abduct women.

“We’re getting reports of somebody in a white van trying to snatch up young girls for human trafficking and for selling body parts, I’m told, so we have to really be careful, because there’s so much evil going on, not just in the city of Baltimore, but around the country,” Young said in an interview with WBAL-TV Monday.

Young did say the information did not come from police.

“Citizens are it’s all over Facebook, and that’s something that our police officers are aware of, because it’s been reported,” Young said.

A spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department said while they’re aware of posts on social media, they don’t have any reports of actual incidents.

Young’s spokesman said the mayor was making a general comment and was not talking about a specific incident. He offered this advice to citizens during the interview.

“Don’t park near a white van. Make sure that you look at your surroundings and make sure you keep your cellphone in case somebody tries to abduct you and call 911 right away,” Young said.

The Human Trafficking Collaborative will hold a forum Wednesday to educate the community on ways to identify human trafficking. It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Faith Center For Community Wellness And Advancement and is free to the public.

Source: WBAL-TV

Mayor Young Warns of White Vans Abducting Women, Police Dispute Those Claims

