According to Deadline, NBC has put in development Kingdom Business, a gospel music industry drama produced by DeVon Franklin’s Franklin Entertainment, Holly Carter’s Releve’ Entertainment, Kirk Franklin and Fo Yo Soul Entertainment, Michael Van Dyck’s Inspired Entertainment and Universal TV, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studio.

Kingdom Business is a behind the scenes look into the world of the gospel music industry and all of the conflict and secrets that come with money, fame and success.

We’ll follow this story closely to share when to expect it to hit television real soon.

source: https://deadline.com/2019/12/gospel-music-industry-drama-kingdom-business-devon-franklin-holly-carter-kirk-franklin-michael-van-dyck-in-the-works-nbc-1202798600/

Kirk Franklin Co-Produces A TV Gospel Music Drama ‘Kingdom Business’ was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted 17 hours ago

