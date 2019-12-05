CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

49ers Broadcaster Suspended For Referring To Lamar Jackson’s “Dark Skin”

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty

The San Francisco 49ers have suspended radio analyst Tim Ryan for one game for saying Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was adept at carrying out fakes because of his “dark skin color with a dark football.”

During Ryan’s Monday appearance on KNBR, a Bay Area radio station, he said Jackson’s skin color helped him disguise a dark football when running fake handoffs during a recent game.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:FoxBaltimore

 

49ers Broadcaster Suspended For Referring To Lamar Jackson’s “Dark Skin”  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
Latest
Nancy Pelosi Responds With Religion To Reporter Who…

Nancy Pelosi may not agree with the way Donald Trump is running the country, but she doesn’t hate him.
12.06.19
Watch: Zacardi Cortez Releases Music Video For “You…

The phrase “thank God I don’t look like what I’ve been through” reigns true in Zacardi Cortez’s new music video…
12.06.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
‘The Gift’: Lecrae, Andy Mineo and More Release…

Lecrae, Andy Mineo and more Reach Records artists have re-released a Christmas album titled The Gift. 
12.05.19
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…

A new study finds a correlation between cancer and chemical hair products.
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report

The only Black woman seeking the Democratic nomination for president will suspend her campaign, according to multiple reports. Kamala Harris,…
12.04.19
Dr. Candace Owens Claims HPV Is Not Contagious

Candace Owens must have gone to the Ben Carson school of medicine.
12.02.19
Geoffrey Foreva: Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With…

The once hopeless company gets a revamp.
12.02.19
Will This State Become The Third State To…

Democrats in the Sunshine State hope that they can join California and New York by passing their own CROWN ACT.
11.27.19
Black Friday 2019: All The Best Deals

Friday is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping calendar as Black Friday kicks off across the globe. Before Cyber…
11.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close