Baltimore
Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child at Dundalk School

A child walks through a park alone, 16 April 2005. THE AGE Picture by JOE ARMA

Source: The AGE / Getty

Baltimore County Police arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a child earlier this month outside of Norwood Elementary School.

Royal Jamar Robert Quinn has been charged with attempted kidnapping, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, robbery, false imprisonment, assault and theft.

The incident was captured on surveillance video. The child, who isn’t a student at Norwood, but goes to a different county school, ran inside the school to immediately report it.

“As with this case, we worked closely in hand with the school system and we continue to stay in touch with the victim and the victim’s family to provide as much support and counseling as possible,” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson with the Baltimore County Police Department.

Quinn is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore , Dundalk

