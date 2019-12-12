19-Year-Old Man Allegedly Used App to Lure Carjacking Victims

A man is facing up to 20 years in prison after using tool sales on an app to lure victims.

Michael Wedington, Jr., of Baltimore, is charged with conspiracy, taking a motor vehicle by threats or violence, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, in connection with two carjackings.

The 19-year-old allegedly committed the crimes back in June 2019. His home was searched on November 1 where law enforcement found a Toyota car key, firearms, replica pellet guns, clothes and cell phones.

Read on from CBS Baltimore:

Each time, the victim was picking up tools they had bought through the “OfferUp” app, which connects local buyers and sellers with products.

When the victims would arrive at the meeting spot, they were taken somewhere else where the victims were robbed and their vehicles were taken.

During the first carjacking on June 8, the victim got to the second location and was approached by three men who appeared to load the victim’s van with the tools, but then one suspect armed with a handgun allegedly forced the victim into the back of his vehicle and then all three suspects got in too.

The suspects then allegedly stole the victim’s wallet, cash, driver’s license, debit card and cell phone.

The affidavit also alleges that one suspect put a handgun in the victim’s mouth and demanded the PIN number to his debit card. The suspects then drove to a gas station in northwest Baltimore with the victim still inside the van, and one of the suspects used the PIN number to steal cash from an ATM.

The victim escaped the van and called the police. The stolen vehicle was found five days later in Baltimore.

During the second carjacking on June 10, the victim was lured to the 2400 block of West Lexington Street, also through the “OfferUp” app, and told to go to the back alley behind West Fayette Street, where two suspects approached him- both armed with handguns.

The two men allegedly took the victim’s wallet, which had over $1,000 in cash, the victim’s two cell phones and Toyota Sienna.

Both victims identified Wedington in a photo array and his fingerprint was recovered from the van in the second carjacking when it was located.

Source: CBS Baltimore

