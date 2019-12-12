CLOSE
Man Shot After Opening Up the Door in Northeast Baltimore

A 41-year-old man is expected to be okay after he was shot in northeast Baltimore Wednesday when he opened the door to his home.

It happened on the 5800 block of Belair Road at around 11:14 p.m.. The victim told police when he opened the door, two suspects standing at the door started yelling commands at the victim.

One of the suspects raised a handgun at the victim and then he tried to disarm the suspect. The gun went off, hitting the victim in the lower abdomen.

The suspects ran and was last scene heading down Belair Road.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

