10 Principles To Win BIG #1 – Decide What You Want | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “10 Principles To Win BIG #1 – Decide What You Want”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today we start a series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you win. Right now, they’re taking from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life. Found on page 51 and people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives. Step number one is to decide what you want. That’s right. Decide what you want.

Sounds so simple, yet if you ask most people what they want, they can tell you. They can quickly tell you what they do not want, but they cannot tell you what they do want. They will say, saying like, well, I don’t want to do this or I don’t want to do that, but they really can clearly state definitively what they do want. So step number one is for you to stop and think and clarify what you want, not what you don’t want, but what you want once you decide.

You will be on your way to live your dream. Try it, it works.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

