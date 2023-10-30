Global United Fellowship: Bishop Joel Peebles on Helping Churches Worldwide Grow & Build [EXCLUSIVE]

Congrats are in order for Bishop Joel Peebles, Sr. on his new appointment as presiding bishop of Global United Fellowship! He is joined by his wife, Pastor Ylwanda Peebles, to tell how they plan on uniting, enhancing, and equipping churches worldwide.

Global United Fellowship is an interdenominational group that helps churches, ministries, pastors, and fellowships foster biblical unity, as written by GlobalUnitedFellowship.org. The organization provides resources, guidance, and support to help members build and grow their congregations.

“It’s so important that the carpenter helps the Messiah. In other words, we’ve got to build around our churches’ infrastructure…so that we can fulfill [its] vision.”

Bishop Peebles is both excited and prepared to continue the fellowship’s community impact, especially given the solid foundation laid by the previous (and founding) leader Bishop Neil C. Ellis. Bishop and Pastor Peebles especially plan to develop an entrepreneurial spirit within the fellowship’s pastors.

“We want to make sure that we also build the business industry in it…The world is changing…We’ve got to make sure we save souls, but [also] need to bring in more dividends to [help] churches grow,” Bishop Peebles stated.

Ministry individuals who want to learn more about GUF, view memberships benefits, and apply can head to GlobalUnitedFellowship.org.

