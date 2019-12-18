GRIFF came across a 99-year-old fan it made him hopeful for the perks that come with old age. Press play up top!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING ON:

GRIFF’s Prayer For Longevity [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: