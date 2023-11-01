10 Principles To Win BIG #3 | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “10 Principles To Win BIG #3″

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I‘ve been sharing my special series with my powerful 10 success principles that can help you win. Right now, they’re taking from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life. On page 51. You’ll find it. And people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives. Step #3 is to read your goals three times a day.

Read them once in the morning to get you started, then read them again at noon because on your way to work, someone is gonna cut you off and give you a ugly gesture that will distract you and make you wanna ride up next to them and give them a piece of your mind. I recommend you let it go. Let them go because you need every little piece of your mind, you can keep help you.

Get your goals, then read it again at night and always keep a pad in the pencil by your bed, because $1,000,000 ideas often come around 3:00 AM and if you do this you’re gonna start to win more.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

