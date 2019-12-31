CLOSE
Dallas Pastor Dr. Tony Evans’ Wife, Lois Evans, Dies At 70

Lois Evans, the wife of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor Tony Evans has passed away. She was 70.

Tony Evans shared the news about his wife’s passing on his official Facebook page.

“Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from heaven,” Evans wrote. “As she slipped away, we told her how much we love her, how proud we are of her, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived.”

The Evans’ had shared Lois’ diagnosis back in April and had consistently spoken about her illness on social media and with their fellowship. This was her second round of gallbladder cancer according to Evans’ post about her initial diagnosis.

Lois Evans passed away from biliary cancer on Monday. She was surrounded by Tony and their four children.

