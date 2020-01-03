Faith Walking: Don’t Live In Yesterday [VIDEO]

| 01.03.20
Recovery doesn’t fall in your lap; you’ve got to work for it and make a decision on how you’re going to move forward and get through. 

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell dives into an excerpt from Mary Mary’s book, Be You, which consists of her and her sister’s lyrics. Getting free and leaving pain and issues in yesterday take work. God has deliver you. Release it and allow yourself to be free. Don’t walk in shame for what you’ve done. And don’t walk in pain from what’s been done to you.  

Faith Walking: Don’t Live In Yesterday [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

