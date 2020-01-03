Recovery doesn’t fall in your lap; you’ve got to work for it and make a decision on how you’re going to move forward and get through.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell dives into an excerpt from Mary Mary’s book, Be You, which consists of her and her sister’s lyrics. Getting free and leaving pain and issues in yesterday take work. God has deliver you. Release it and allow yourself to be free. Don’t walk in shame for what you’ve done. And don’t walk in pain from what’s been done to you.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Faith Walking: Don’t Live In Yesterday [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: