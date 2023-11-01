In contrast to this year’s remarkable surge, millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a more moderate 3.2% increase in their benefits for 2024, aligning with the stabilization of consumer prices.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will result in the average recipient receiving an additional $50 or more per month, starting in January, as stated by the Social Security Administration.
RELATED: What You Need To Know About Social Security Benefits Even Before You’re Old Enough For Them
This change comes on the heels of an extraordinary 8.7% benefit increase this year, driven by 40-year-high inflation rates, which significantly impacted the cost of consumer goods. However, with the gradual easing of inflation, the forthcoming annual increase is noticeably smaller.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024
- Black Churches In Florida Are Teaching Non-Whitewashed Black History Since The State Won’t
- The Silent Strain: How Chronic Stress Impacts Black People’s Health
- 66-Year-Old Man In Anne Arundel County Accused Of Licking Trick-Or-Treaters Ear & Pulling A Gun On Her Mother
- ‘Proper Funeral’ Planned For Black Man Cops Killed And Buried Without Family’s Knowledge
- Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-31-2023]
- The ‘Singles Tax’: Nearly Half Of Black Americans Are Single And It’s Burning Holes In Their Pockets
- Jekalyn Carr Makes Her Daytime TV Debut With Performance Of “I Believe God” On ‘Tamron Hall’
- Three Students Injured In Shooting Near Carver Vocational-Technical High School
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
-
Kirk Franklin Gives ‘Father’s Day’ Exclusives On Get Up Mornings [VIDEO]
-
Jekalyn Carr Makes Her Daytime TV Debut With Performance Of “I Believe God” On ‘Tamron Hall’
-
Take That: Diddy Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Homecoming
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors